TUPELO – Work continues on transforming Tupelo's long-abandoned historic Carnation Milk Plant into affordable senior living units, although that process is expected to take some time.
The project is the brainchild of Steve Nail, a Madison-based investor with Intervest. With funding in place, Nail estimates renovations will take between 15 and 16 months to complete.
Once work is finished, the renamed Carnation Village with have 33 units available to rent.
Nail said work on the project has gone smoothly so far.
"Of course, all these old buildings have some surprises," he said. "But, so far, we haven't run into any we haven't been able to overcome.
That includes the removal of the 100-year-old building's windows, which would typically reveal some issues. Nail said that hasn't been the case.
Nail recently secured the funds needed to begin the project. Los Angeles-based Hunt Capital Partners, in collaboration with Intervest, closed on $13.3 million in Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit and Federal Historic Tax Credit equity financing, and a $2.5 million in Mississippi Historic Tax Credit equity financing.
The total development cost for Carnation Village is $16.9 million. Hunt Capital Partners raised the historic credits through its multi-investor fund, Hunt Capital Partners Tax Credit Fund 43. Cadence Bank provided $10.9 million as a construction loan. The Financial Institutions Housing Opportunity Pool provided $475,000 as a permanent loan.
Nail previously addressed the Tupelo City Council looking for a $500,000 loan with 1% interest. But the city opted against loaning the money from a restricted fund.
Nail brushed away any animosity toward the city.
"Everybody wants the same thing – a good, safe, affordable complex for seniors," he said. "We both want the best."
Carnation Village will be a multifamily development for seniors ages 55 and older. Two units will be market rate, while the other 31 will be restricted to seniors earning between 30% and 60% of the area median income.
The project includes one- and two-bedroom units as well as common area spaces. Carnation Village will be built to comply with the 2015 National Green Building Standards.
The Carnation Milk Plant opened its doors in 1927, providing a central milk processing plant for the once-burgeoning dairy industry. The plant closed in 1972. Through the years, the building has been considered for several other uses, including a police department and jail, city offices and a new home for the Oren Dunn Museum.
“We are excited to partner with Intervest to breathe new life into the historic Carnation Milk Plant and transform it into affordable housing,” said Hunt Capital Partners Executive Managing Director Dana Mayo. “In its heyday, the Carnation Milk Plant was a staple, not only for Tupelo residents, but also for the entire Northeast Mississippi dairy industry. The factory employed dairy farmers for two and a half generations, even surviving the Great Depression. With this historic rehabilitation, the factory will remain an important beacon for the community, now operating as Carnation Village and ushering in a new age where seniors will have a stable and safe place to call home.”
Intervest will also serve as the property manager. Nail has had similar projects in Hattiesburg and Pascagoula
Nail plans to to have a groundbreaking ceremony May 31.
He said working with the city on the project has been "wonderful" and said he hopes city officials can come through with a no-noise zone from the railroad track near the facility.
As for the plant's famous smokestack, Nail said it will remain.
"We're trying to decide how best to use it," he said.
