Catfish producers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic have the opportunity to provide the U.S. Department of Agriculture information on why they should be eligible for economic assistance through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
Farmers can take two steps to help ensure they are eligible to apply for and receive direct monetary payments once funding is determined.
First, producers can submit comments, or information, related to their economic farm losses directly to the Farm Service Agency. To qualify for assistance, producers must show a price loss of at least 5% between January and April 2020.
To submit comments: visit the Federal Rulemaking Portal at http://regulations.gov and search for DocketID FSA-2020-0004. Then, follow the instructions for submitting comments. Or mail comments to Director, SND, FSA, U.S. Department of Agriculture, 1400 Independence Avenue SW, Stop 0522, Washington, DC 20250-0522.
The deadline to submit comments is June 22.
Second, producers can begin to gather the documentation needed for the assistance program application. Farmers can find the types of documentation needed at https://www.farmers.gov/coronavirus. Local Farm Service Agency offices also can inform farmers about the type of documentation needed. Contact information for these offices can be found on the same website.