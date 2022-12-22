TUPELO – According to the Community Development Foundation, about half of the more than 1,000 local United Furniture employees laid off a month ago have been offered jobs.
CDF said the sudden layoff Nov. 22 — two days before Thanksgiving — "shook the area," but the lead economic development group for Tupelo and Lee County responded quickly and started planning a regional job fair "to create immediate job opportunities for those affected to restart their careers and provide for their families," according to a news release.
Two CDF-sponsored job fairs were held — with assistance from the Mississippi Department of Employment Security, Itawamba Community College and Three Rivers Planning and Development District — within three weeks following the layoff announcement. Each job fair had more than 40 local companies participate.
The job fairs registered more than 940 participants, with about 600 displaced United workers attending.
"As a result, through contact with employers offering new jobs, it is estimated that over 500 United/Lane workers have found new employment opportunities within the local economy," CDF said.
CDF also noted that the community responded generously to the needs of its displaced neighbors, friends and families. Through business, individual, and community organization donors, the CREATE Foundation was able to establish an assistance relief fund. During the job fairs, more than $55,000 of these donated funds provided direct and immediate financial assistance to over 600 displaced workers.
Additionally, Good Samaritan Health Services and Tree of Life Clinic provided connections to their community services. CREATE also partnered with United Way to launch an online portal for additional and ongoing assistance for workers who have not found new employment.
“CDF continues to monitor and work with our partners to address the needs of this group and all those who may have lost jobs because of the changing economy,” said CDF President and CEO David Rumbarger.
