Job seekers, most of whom lost their jobs from United and Lane Furniture, meet with area businesses during a Regional Job Fair held last month at the ICC Belden Campus.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO – According to the Community Development Foundation, about half of the more than 1,000 local United Furniture employees laid off a month ago have been offered jobs.

