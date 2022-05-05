TUPELO • Last year in the midst of the pandemic, Community Development Foundation President and CEO David Rumbarger said 2021 would be a "bounce back year."
His bold prediction was on the money, as the economic development group for Lee County and Tupelo helped lead the way to second-place finish on Site Selection magazine's national list of the most active micropolitan areas for new and expanding facilities.
"We had 22 projects with over $80 minion in capital investments, a little more than $30 million in new payroll, which means more people than ever are earning a check than ever before, and that's good for every merchant and manufacturer," Rumbarger said during the CDF's annual meeting and open house, held Thursday at CDF headquarters in Tupelo's Fairpark. "In fact, our manufacturers would like to see an increase in production — including Toyota, who is continuing to hire."
The CDF added 154 members to its ranks last year, a record over the past decade. In addition it helped 46 existing businesses in creating more than $13 million in sales growth and/or cost savings.
While the overall economic picture seems pretty bright, Rumbarger said he is beginning to see some slowdown in retail sales, which he largely attributed to summertime purchases.
"We'll see what happens with back-to-school, which is a key time for our retail merchants," he said. "I think we're well set for that. We keep adding restaurants and hotels, which is good because they precede retail development. It bodes nothing but good for our retailers, however."
Additionally summertime employment will be helped by that continued growth, and Rumbarger said the available apprenticeship programs are all full headed into the summer. The CDF is working to bring another apprenticeship program by fall.
As far as larger industrial projects, Rumbarger said CDF is aggressively marketing The Hive, the newest industrial park-like setting with a couple hundred acres available.
"I think we're focused on turning something over at The Hive hopefully in the next 12 months," he said. "We'd like to fill up all of our shell buildings – we have two in North Lee and one in Turner, and we've taken over the old KI building and renovated it."
He said he believes people are optimistic about the economy, despite inflation.
"The supply chain is starting to show signs of unblocking, and that can only be good for retail and commercial activity going forward," he said.
Also during the meeting, outgoing chairman Shane Spees gave way to Caron Gallery's Kim Caron, who is the third woman to hold the seat in the organization's history.
Additionally, Fred Pitts, the owner of the SafeStore of Tupelo, was named the Ambassador of the Year.