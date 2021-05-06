TUPELO • In the aftermath of a pandemic that bruised business and industry across the board in the past year, 2021 is shaping up to be a "bounce back" year for the Community Development Foundation.
The chief economic development agency for Tupelo and Lee County is well-positioned for the future, said David Rumbarger, the CDF's president and CEO, during the organization's annual meeting, Thursday.
"It's a bounce back/comeback," he said. "It's been kind of tough year, but we've seen a lot of good things."
Rumbarger said the organization is seeing an increase in project and construction activity throughout the area.
"Things are trying to come back," he said. "Everybody's got capacity; the early furniture markets have been good, the auto market is coming back ... the economy is on the rebound, and we want to be a part of that upward swing."
With the COVID-19 virus hampering much of the economic activity, organizations like CDF were forced to find workarounds to continue following their missions of attracting and retaining business and industry.
But the CDF, like consumers, has adapted to deal with a changing environment. For example, the upheaval in retailing in the past year in which online purchasing has grown exponentially is an issue that will affect communities on many levels.
"The question is what retailing looks like in the next 10, 15, 24, 48 months," Rumbarger said. "A lot of that depends on how the economy returns, and what consumers want to shop and how they want to shop. Obviously car shopping is an issue locally, and you want be able to find a car you want to buy."
Rumbarger said many of the local economic anchors — food service, hospital banking and healthy industries - will continue to develop. But local retailers may struggle as consumers continue to shop online rather than inside physical stores.
"Consumer sales concern us, and we want to make sure our local shops, especially our boutiques, continue to survive by everybody shopping locally," he said.
Two major mergers have been announced in recent weeks: Goodyear acquired Cooper Tire in a $2.8 billion deal, and BancorpSouth will merge with Cadence Bank in a transaction valued $6 billion. Rumbarger said they present great opportunities for the area.
"I think both deals increase capacity for Tupelo," he said. "It puts us in a larger tier in a market-type basis, it brings new resources to the market and I think it brings tremendous benefit on all sides. Obviously we're concerned with just the employment piece, but we're comfortable with their answers and look forward to working with them as they grow their businesses."
During the event, the CDF revealed a new logo also was revealed, which stylizes the former arching window pane the organization has used for years.
Members of the staff designed the new logo.
"It looks like a lightning spark or flame burning hot, forging partnerships, more opportunities and a better quality of life for all Tupelo and Lee County," Rumbarger said.
Also, the reins of the CDF chairmanship passed from Tollie White to Shane Spees, CEO of North Mississippi Health Services.
"It's an honor to be the incoming chairman, with big shoes to fill," Spees said. "Thankfully we're past COVID, we hope, and with better things ahead of us. I look forward to working with David and the excellent team at CDF."
As part of the event, Amy Elizabeth Thomas was named CDF Ambassador of the Year.