The Community Development Foundation enjoyed another benchmark year marked by hundreds of new jobs and more than $160 million in capital investment.
With social distancing still in effect, the CDF held its annual meeting this year via social media. Typically held the first Thursday in May, CDF’s annual meeting and open house event has historically been an opportunity for all CDF members to gather and enjoy an evening of food and fellowship while networking with other members.
The annual meeting portion of the event is required per the by-laws of CDF as it officially marks the passing of the gavel from the outgoing CDF board of directors’ chairman to the incoming chairman. It is also the time when the new CDF board of directors is announced, and accomplishments of the past year are reviewed.
Sam Pace, CDF’s outgoing board chairman, noted the past year's achievements including:
Chamber of Commerce:
• 50 ribbon cuttings
• 46 events held
• Over 720 IGNITE tickets sold
• Reach Campaign – surpassed the goal by $30,000 thanks to Reach chair Tollie White
• Ambassador of the Year Award recipient is Ashley Prince, marketing specialist for local MOBILE
Economic Development:
• 11 new and expanded industries in Lee County
• 625 jobs created
• $160 million in new capital investment
• $23.4 million in new payroll
• $17.5 million in cost savings and new sales growth to 26 of Lee County’s existing businesses
• Ranked by Site Selection magazine as #2 micropolitan in the U.S. for new and expanding industries for 2019 and named “Mississippi’s Micropolitan of the Decade” for ranking in the top ten for 7 years in a row.
“I am totally confident that North Mississippi will continue to experience much of its economic success due to the hard work and recruitment of CDF," Pace said. "My hat is off to you for all that you do."
Pace passed the gavel to incoming chairman Tollie White during the online streaming video. Tollie is CFO of Magnolia Business Centre and has served on the CDF board for several years.
The following were name new CDF board members for the 2020-21 year: Shane Spees, Chairman-Elect, North Mississippi Health Services; Sam Pace, Past Chairman, Digestive Health Emeritus; David Rumbarger, President/Secretary, CDF; Chris Bagley, BancorpSouth; David Brevard, B & B Concrete Co. Inc.; Kim Caron, Caron Gallery; Kevin Chapman, Renasant Bank; Bev Crossen, Farmhous; Shirley Hendrix, R & B Specialty Printing; Tommie Lee Ivy, Lee County Board of Supervisors; Charlie Kinney, NAPA Auto Parts; Emily Lauder, Toyota Mississippi;; Mike Robinson, Hunter Douglas; Kurt Shettles, McCarty Architects; Aaron Washington, APlus Barber Shop & Salon/Saves Premier Grooming Lounge; and Josh West, Blue Delta Jeans.
“We definitely have our work cut out for us as we embark to help our community recover from the implications of the COVID-19 virus," White said. "We realize there will be lots of work to do to stimulate our economy again and get our local businesses back operating. Please remember, we at CDF are here to support you and your business. We will all get through these uncertain times together."
CDF plans to host its Open House event at a later date this fall.