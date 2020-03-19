TUPELO • Jeff Chambers was in the collection business working for another company when he decided there was a better way.
He wanted to eliminate some of the stigma attached to the industry, which was propagated by the very company he worked for.
And it’s the reason many long-time employees joined him.
“He started the business in 1995 for one reason only, and that’s to restore respect and dignity to the industry,” said Ken Dulaney, director of sales and marketing for Alliance. “Back then the several thousand companies treated people in different ways, but he saw it differently and that’s what’s led to our growth.”
Alliance employs 25 workers, and the company has won several customer service awards. It serves clients in more than a dozen states, most of which are medical-related.
And Chambers also has been recognized for his community service work, as Alliance has contributed to Shepherd’s Hands, Tupelo Children’s Mansion, Regional Rehab and the Autism Center of North Mississippi, among others.
Chambers takes no credit for Alliance’s success, putting it squarely on the shoulders of his fellow employees and managers.
He’s come a long way from that first year in business, when he drove from his home in Amory to New Albany.
“I wanted to be in business myself; the other place was kind of cut-throat, and I didn’t really like that,” he said. “I thought I could do it better. I opened the business in New Albany and I was a one-man show. I took the work home at the end of the day, did the work with my wife helping out, and we’d be up til 1 or 2 sometimes. All of the work was manual.”
The technology evolved eventually, making business more efficient and helping meet his vision.
“The company succeeded in part to my vision, but without the people, it wouldn’t have worked,” he said. “I’ve got great people around me.”
After setting roots in New Albany with his business, Chambers took a while to get it going.
“I didn’t know what I was doing at first, but I know how to collect,” he said. “Not so much about running business and understanding cash flow and the importance of maintaining relationships with clients. It was a work in progress. It took a while.”
As for the next 25 years, Chambers says his current location, where he opened in 2017, can accommodate a few more employees. Alliance has had as many as 32 employees, and he thinks 30-40 would be the ideal size.
He’s in no rush to get there, however.
“I’m doing what I want to do and the way I want to do it,” he said. “In terms of growth, we did hire a person to open up territory on the Gulf Coast. But I’m not sure how big we want to get. We’re in the states we want to be in. But I guess we’ll get as big as people want to use our service. I’d like to grow the business, but I’m happy where we’re at right now.”