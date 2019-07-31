TUPELO • Checkers Drive-In is opening Aug. 20.
An earlier version of this story said the opening would be Aug. 6, but that information was incorrect.
The store is located in the former Payless spot on South Gloster Street in Tupelo, adjacent to Jimmy John’s.
The restaurant has hired 40 employees and five managers, but continues to accept applications.
Hours for the restaurant will be Sunday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to midnight and Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Checkers’ sister restaurant is Rally’s. The Tampa, Florida-based Checkers & Rally’s Restaurants Inc., has some 900 locations 28 states and specializes in hamburgers, hot dogs, fish, fries and shakes. Newly added items on the menu include Italian ice slushees, soft serve cones, Texas garlic bread doubles (two burger patties between Pepperidge Farm garlic Texas toast) and boneless wings
Currently there are seven Checker’s/Rally restaurants in Mississippi – Jackson (three locations), Hattiesburg, Laurel, Pearl and Madison.
On the company website, Checkers & Rally’s Restaurants Inc. calls itself “an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its ‘Crazy Good Food, exceptional value and people-first attitude.”
The brand has been awarded several times, including 2016, 2017 and 2018 Best Franchise Deals by QSR Magazine.
The company said earlier this year it plans to open more than 50 restaurants as it heads toward the 1,000-restaurant benchmark.
“Our small footprint plus our brand uniqueness allow Checkers & Rally’s to build on retail pads where other brands cannot creating value to landlords and developers.” said Senior. Director of Real Estate and Construction Kris McDonald. . “Our modular building gives us the speed to maneuver. Franchisees open restaurants quicker and at costs less than comparable site builds.”