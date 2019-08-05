TUPELO • A reminder that Checkers Drive-In is opening its Tupelo store on Aug. 20.
A story in last week's Daily Journal indicated the opening would be Aug. 6, but that information was incorrectly provided by the company.
The store is located in the former Payless spot on South Gloster Street in Tupelo, adjacent to Jimmy John’s.
The restaurant has hired 40 employees and five managers, but continues to accept applications at the store.
The restaurant will have a single drive-through and will have no indoor seating. However, five outside tables will accommodate as many as 20 people total.
Hours for the restaurant will be Sunday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m.
Franchise owner Sedrick Turner of Olive Branch, who owns several restaurants, say he's scouting other locations in Tupelo as well as Northeast Mississippi.