TUPELO - The food truck scene is getting another addition soon with the arrival of a Chick-Fil-A mobile food eater.
Bringing it to the All-America City is Taylor Locke, the franchise owner of the Chick-Fil-A at The Mall at Barnes Crossing. Locke and his wife are originally from Memphis and bought the franchise last October. He's been with Chick-Fil-A for 8 1/2 years.
"We're very excited to have an official Chick-Fil-A food truck come to Tupelo," Locke said. "We don't have an official grand opening date yet, but when we do, we'll put it out on social media."
The restaurant's Facebook page is Chick-Fil-A Barnes Crossing Mall.
Chick-Fil-A has rolled out several food trucks across the country in an effort to expand its presence and make the popular chain more accessible.
Locke said the company saw during the COVID-19 pandemic that the food trucks would be an opportunity to more of its customers and potential customers who couldn't or didn't want to visit the restaurants.
But the menu on the food truck won't be as extensive as a brick-and-mortar location.
"We'll have chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets and fries, cooked on the truck," Locke said. "We'll also have some bottled drinks, bottled water and some can drinks."
Locke said serving hours for the food truck will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the week.
Also, the food truck will be here for several months at least, with long-term plans to be determined. Depending on how the public responds will determine if the truck is temporary or not.
Locke said he's looking in several spots in Tupelo, including west Tupelo, where many have begged for another CFA for years.
The truck was scheduled to be delivered Friday, and Locke said it likely will be similar to the food truck that opened in Louisville, Kentucky.
"There won't be any mistaking it," he said.