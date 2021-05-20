Chick-Fil-A is reportedly looking to open a location in Corinth.
According to the Daily Corinthian, a zoning variance and other steps are being taken to open the restaurant at the corner of Highway 72 East and South Parkway Street. That would put it next to Lowe's and across from Zaxby's
But Chick-Fil-A isn't quite ready to pull the trigger on an announcement just yet.
The company said in an email: "We are always evaluating potential new locations in the hopes of serving existing and new customers great food with remarkable service. While we hope to serve the Corinth community in the future, we do not currently have any locations to confirm."