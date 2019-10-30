Huey Magoo’s is opening 20 new stores in Mississippi, starting in 2020.
The restaurant chain, known for its chicken tenders, said franchisees Buddy Powell, Stacy Powell and Kristi Orr will open the restaurants in major cities, including Jackson, Meridian, Gulfport and Southaven, plus numerous other markets throughout the state. The first location is scheduled to open next April. Buddy Powell and his family bring 35 years of experience as Golden Corral franchisees.
Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, “two southern boys with a passion for quality chicken and a penchant for serving others,” the company said. Huey Magoo’s has been voted “Best Fried Chicken” and “Best of the Best Chicken Tenders” in Florida.
“I’ve been looking for something for 12 years, and once I found Huey Magoo’s, met the people and tried the food, I knew I wanted to come on board,” said Powell. “I’m excited to have this opportunity to bring this great brand to Mississippi. Give us one year, and we’ll make Huey Magoo’s a household name in the southern US.”
President and CEO Andy Howard said, “We are delighted to have Buddy and his family join our dynamic family of restaurants and franchisees, and we continue to look ahead with huge excitement for even further company growth in the near future.”
Mississippi has special meaning for the brand as Huey Magoo’s co-founders Armstrong and Hudgens met while playing golf at the University of Mississippi.
“Ole Miss is where the Huey Magoo’s story began, and we couldn’t be any happier to see the company expand into the region and all over the Southeast,” said Armstrong and Hudgens.
The Mississippi stores will offer Huey Magoo’s grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps, available as individual meals, meals for two and family-sized options. The company said each tender is always made fresh, all natural, with no antibiotics, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives. All locations will also feature Huey Magoo’s “sleek, industrial and relaxed design.”
For more information on Huey Magoo’s and a list of locations, visit www.hueymagoos.com. For franchising inquiries, contact Andy Howard at andy@hueymagoos.com.