TUPELO • The Children’s Clinic will open in its new location in downtown Tupelo on Monday.
The clinic occupies more than 15,400 square feet on the bottom floor of The Grandstand at Fairpark. The new facility includes 27 exam rooms, each equipped with infant scales, plus large waiting areas for well and sick children. Other features include a breastfeeding room for nursing mothers, a laboratory, procedure room and rooms for vision and hearing screening.
The clinic’s new address is 199 Grandstand Place, Suite 101. The Saltillo location and the former Tupelo location closed at end of business on Friday, Aug. 13.
Staffing the Children’s Clinic are pediatricians Jennifer Grisham, Charles Meeks, Katie Meyer, Amy Price, Charles “Skip” Robertson Jr., Van Stone III, Eric Street and Veronica Valdez, and nurse practitioners Tina King and Lauren Parrish. Hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Children’s Clinic is a partnership between North Mississippi Medical Center and Children’s of Mississippi, the umbrella organization that includes all pediatric care affiliated with the University of Mississippi Medical Center, including Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson.
The Grandstand is the second of three buildings for the planned multi-million-dollar Fairpark Towers project in Fairpark.
Construction of the The Grandstand began last summer, and the commercial and residential tower encompasses some 64,000 square feet and includes 47 luxury apartments, including studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units, ranging from 583 square feet to 1,319 square feet.