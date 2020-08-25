Tupelo • The Children’s Clinic-Tupelo and Children’s Clinic-Saltillo are merging next summer and moving into The Grandstand at Fairpark, a new development by Century Construction.
The 15,476-square-foot clinic will feature 27 exam rooms, each outfitted with infant scales, as well as private breastfeeding rooms for nursing mothers. Plans call for separate waiting areas for sick and well visits. The new clinic will also include a laboratory, procedure room and vision and hearing screening rooms.
The clinic will occupy the entire bottom floor of The Grandstand and is more than double the size of both current clinics combined.
Children’s Clinic is a partnership of North Mississippi Medical Center and Children’s of Mississippi, the umbrella organization that includes all pediatric care affiliated with the University of Mississippi Medical Center, including Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson.
The Children’s Clinic medical staff includes pediatricians Drs. Jennifer Grisham, Benjamin Meeks, Katie Meyer, Amy Price, Charles Robertson, Van Stone, Eric Street, Veronica Valdez and nurse practitioners Tina King and Lauren Parrish.
The Grandstand is under construction, and target date for opening of the clinic is June 2021.
The Grandstand is the second of three buildings for the planned $12 million Fairpark Towers project in Fairpark.
It will be about 64,000 square feet and include 47 luxury apartments, including studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units, craning from 583 square feet to 1,319 square feet.
The building will have a fitness center, private elevators on both ends of the building, and trash chutes. All apartments except studios will have private balconies and rooftop access.
The first Fairpark Tower opened last year and is home to insurance firm Ross & Yerger on the second floor, Century Construction on the third floor and BankPlus’s administrative offices on the fourth floor. BankPlus also has a retail branch office on the first floor of the building, as is restaurant Southern Craft Stove and Tap.