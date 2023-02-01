OXFORD – Henglin Home Furnishings Co., a Chinese manufacturer and exporter known for its office products, is expanding in the U.S. to distribute upholstery furniture in the U.S. The company is setting up its North American office in Oxford.
Leading Henglin's efforts will be former United/Lane Furniture executives Todd Evans and Ruff Thomas, who together have more than 40 years of experience in the furniture industry. Evans was named president of the HHF's North American Division, while Thomas was named vice president of sales. Evans was most recently CEO of Lane, and Thomas was president of sales for Lane's domestic division before the company was shuttered unexpectedly in November. The remnants of United/Lane are currently entangled in bankruptcy litigation.
Henglin, meanwhile, employs 8,000 people worldwide with finished goods and raw material production facilities in China and Vietnam, said Annie Lu, President of Henglin Home Asia Upholstered Division.
"We produce our mechanisms, plastic components, wooden panels and foam. Our product assortment includes office seating and furniture, massage chairs, accessories, and upholstered furniture, including motion," she said. "We are excited about Todd and the team building our presence in North America.”
While Evans and Thomas setting up Henglin's North American office in Oxford, a 1 million square foot production facility in Vietnam will be finished in early March that will be dedicated to upholstery manufacturing for U.S. and Canadian orders.
Evans said joining HHF was "an incredible opportunity," and that the plan for North America is to concentrate on motion, functional modular stationary and accent seating.
"Henglin is a respected company focused on quality and innovative upholstered furniture products," he said. "Our new product line, merchandised specifically with the U.S. and Canadian consumers in mind, will fill voids in the industry. Design concepts are in the works, and I’m ready for our future retail partners to experience the value and quality that Henglin Home will deliver.”
Evans says the company plans to debut the North American upholstery line at the September 2023 High Point Pre-Market. Henglin now has showrooms at the Cologne, Canton and Shanghai furniture shows.
Ruff said he would be meeting with retailers and meeting some in Vietnam to review products in the coming months.
"Expert designers and engineers with Henglin Home construct top-notch ideas and products," he said. "They own over 1,000 patents, and from a process and manufacturing perspective, they do things the right way."
Evans and Thomas have also brought on board Donna Holcomb as the company’s customer care manager. She was most recently Lane's director of sales support.
“Donna helps raise the level of expectation because of her experience and relationships with retailers. She understands their service needs and works hard to keep them informed,” Evans said. “Her role will be integral as we build the company here in the U.S.”
Jianglin Wang, chairman and president of Henglin, said the company was "ready to go direct to the North American customer base. We believe this is the right time and the right leadership. We know that with our manufacturing and design expertise, our products will be successful there. The team heading it up is strong and ready to make Henglin Home a well-known, reliable partner in North America."
