TUPELO • Chipotle Mexican Grill is eyeing a potential site on North Gloster Street in Tupelo.
Civil engineering plans for the popular eatery have been submitted to the city planning department, and the plans reveal a 2,325-square-foot restaurant sitting on 1 acre, located at 897 Sawmill Drive.
Chipotle is looking to hire 20,000 employees as it plans to open 200 restaurants in the U.S. next year.
The Tupelo location is just south of the Firestone Auto Care Center under construction, adjacent to Wesson & Mothershed. The property sits across North Gloster Street from Lowe's and shares a traffic signal at the intersection.
Chipotle currently has two locations in Mississippi: Oxford and Southaven. The fast-casual chain was founded in 1993 in Denver, and today has more than 2,800 restaurants in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany. With sales of more than $5.5 billion, it is one of the top 12 largest restaurants in the U.S., and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. Chipotle employs more than 97,000 people.
Chipotle had 16 restaurants – all in Colorado – when McDonald's Corp. became a major investor in 1998. By the time McDonald's fully divested itself from Chipotle in 2006, the chain had grown to over 500 locations.
Recently, Chipotle announced that it would begin offering debt-free college degrees for employees in related fields, including agriculture, culinary, supply chain and hospitality.
The program is open to employees that have worked for more than four months.
In addition, Chipotle announced it is increasing restaurant wages to an average of $15 an hour by the end of June. Employees can advance to a restaurateur, the highest general manager position, in as little as three and a half years, with average compensation of $100,000 .
Chipotle said the wage increases for new and existing hourly and salaried restaurant employees will be rolled out over the next few weeks and will result in hourly crew member starting wages ranging from $11-$18 per hour.