Probably the toughest discipline for any investor to follow is the overlooked concept of rebalancing. It requires investors to sometimes go against their instincts as it can force them to liquidate assets that have performed well, and redirect them to assets that have lagged behind the overall market performance. However, for an investment portfolio to sustain total performance over the long term, it is important that one does not get overconcentrated in either one particular asset or asset class.
What exactly is rebalancing? Portfolio rebalancing is the periodic adjustment of an investment portfolio to a mix that is inline with the investor’s goals and needs. Over time, asset classes produce different returns and do not move in tandem with each other. A rebalancing strategy addresses this situation by determining how frequently and what events will trigger a movement of assets back to an original diversification.
One of the most obvious examples of this risk was the so-called tech bubble of the late 1990s. Technology companies seemingly were popping up all over the place and the potential for investment gains seemed to be unlimited. Many novice investors and some seasoned investment pros got caught up in the hoopla, and old fundamentals such as diversification and rebalancing across different asset classes and industries were cast aside in favor of what was called “a new normal”. Also in this environment, companies such as WorldCom and Lucent were the toast of the investment world and grew to staggeringly high valuations. Reality stepped back in, and these companies sustained huge losses to their valuations. Investors who followed a program of diversification and rebalancing were not as exposed to these losses as much as those who had not been rebalancing.
There are three different ways to approach the rebalancing of a portfolio. First is a periodic rebalancing. This is where portfolios are reset to an original diversification on a fixed schedule such as monthly or yearly. Second is a threshold rebalance. This takes place when a specific asset in a portfolio deviates from a predetermined amount, either up or down. Thirdly is a cash-flow rebalance. This is where cash inflows to the account such as dividends and additional investments, or cash outflows such as payouts for income in retirement are used to determine how assets in the account are diversified. A combination of these strategies can also be used depending on the investors needs and also the taxable issues that the investor may encounter by the movement of assets.
Investment companies, especially in the retirement plan area, have put a priority on the concept of rebalancing. These companies can make it easy to do the process of rebalancing with some allowing for automatic set up of such when the account is created. Most literature provided by these companies highlight the process of doing such as it can have a profound impact on the long term return an investor will have. A classic example of the process of internal rebalancing by an investment company is a mutual fund. Most mutual funds have a specific investment goal and also a ceiling on exactly what percent of their portfolio can be held by one specific asset. When that target is reached, the fund will reallocate the funds into other assets.
While no particular action can guarantee an investment result, using strategies such as asset rebalancing can greatly reduce investment risk of a portfolio. It all begins with deciding what your needs and goals are, then implementing a strategy of diversification, monitoring and rebalancing to address those needs and work towards your personal goals.