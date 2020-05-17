A friend, client and fellow investor asked me recently if the economic conditions created by the virus were an opportunity for “good deals” in commercial real estate investing. My response was, “what’s a good deal to you?”
When looking at some key indicators or metrics such as potentially lower prices, lower interest rates and fewer buyers one could certainly make the case for there being “good deals” in the market place as opposed to pre-virus market conditions. However, my true perspective on the question is this: COVID or not, there are financially viable (good) real estate deals to be made in any market conditions.
What’s the difference in those who are actually making those investments, and those who don’t? It’s very simple: Those making real estate deals in most any market have a plan and they focus on working their plan. At this point some might get into very technical criteria for making investments like product choosing (warehouse versus retail), financing options, purchase agreement structuring and rate of return or yield potential.
All of those things and more come into play at some point during the process; however, I find that most potential investors simply don’t know how to get through the first step, which is finding valuable help. In other words, most don’t understand how to get the proper help to form the plan, much less their definition of what a “good deal” looks like.
At the risk of appearing self-serving, here are the steps to finding valuable help in establishing your plan for investment:
• Your adviser should own income-producing commercial real estate. Seems obvious right? Even so, you might be surprised at the potentially serious investor who hire a real estate professional because he/she sold my friends home and “they were so nice and accommodating.”
If you view your future investment as one of the most important expenditures of your life, which it should be, why would you not get the most experienced help available? Real estate salespeople are plentiful, but experienced advisers are few. If they haven’t been in the trenches of income-producing commercial real estate investment, let them sell houses for a while until they purchase some income-producing real estate themselves before you hire them to advise you.
Pareto’s Law (also commonly known as the 80/20 Rule) applies to real estate salespeople as it does in other industries: 20% of the salespeople are doing 80% of the work, and experienced investment advisers are an even smaller percentage of the workforce
• Your adviser should know the right questions to ask. If you call your Realtor, and they immediately try to put you in the car for a property tour, recognize that as a red flag. Their goal should be to add value to your life, not to sell you something.
I have found that if I focus on adding value to my clients’ lives, then the money will come. Your CRE professional should understand what your cash position is, financing options available, yield requirements for each individual, etc. If he/she takes the time to learn your goals, limitations, knowledge / experience level, etc., then you are working with someone who has the potential to be a good adviser. Will they, or can they be? Maybe, maybe not which brings us to the next point –
• Your adviser should be able to complete an annual cash flow analysis or projection for any and all income-producing investments. It’s very simple, ask him/her to see the last cash flow model they performed. If they need to redact some info, so be it; but they should be able to take you through the analysis, tell you why each variable matters, and how the equations may change based on your set of individual circumstances and market conditions. In short, if he / she cannot explain to you how your investment is likely to perform over a year or multiple years, don’t hire them. They don’t have the experience and knowledge to advise you
At the risk of offending many of my fellow Realtors with this narrative, it’s a service to state these truths. I was a terrible residential agent, but I am fascinated by the analysis and numbers world involved with investments. There is certainly an incredibly valuable place for the single-family residential salespersons in the real estate world. But hiring one to handle your income-producing investment business may be like hiring a proctologist to perform a root canal.
There are other higher-level questions to be discussed once you have found your adviser, but allow the former to be a loose guide to locating the type of help appropriate for the situation. “Are there good deals in commercial real estate right now?” Sure, there are. “Were there good deals six months ago?” Sure there were. I can say this because my experience and formulated criteria for investment tell me so. If you can’t rely on your own experience for one of, if not THE most, important investments of your life, find your experience in someone else. Then you can define your own view of what constitutes a “good investment.”