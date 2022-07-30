PONTOTOC • Four friends have opened an eclectic and whimsical coffee shop in downtown Pontotoc that also features new and used books, games and locally made items.
"It all just came up one day and fell together," said Alissa Harris, who along with Jenna Nolley, Dana Biffle and Arlissa Whisenant went into business together to open Bookends.
Whisenant also owns Image Awards and Gift nearby and also is Nolley's cousin. Biffle is Harris' mother. So it goes without saying they're more than partners – they're friends and family with a common vision.
"We just thought it would be fun to do something like this," Harris said. "We all like to read, and we wanted to also focus on the artists and makers as well and create a space where people could hang out see something cool and just hang out if they want."
Bookends opened earlier this month and had its grand opening ceremony last weekend. Once things settle down a bit, the business partners plan to host game nights, trivia nights, book clubs and more.
"Our whole goal is creativity and fun," Harris said.
Each of the partners bring something to the store. Nolley has her own T-shirt business as well.
"I can do screen-prints and pretty much anything you can put something on I can do," Nolley said. "I also do vinyl. I've been wanting to do my own thing, and then this idea got brought up and it was perfect timing."
Biffle owns T-shirt brand Sippi Hippie. Harris creates reverse paintings, makes beaded necklaces from flower petals and works with vinyl as well.
"Anything we feel like doing, we just bring it," Harris said.
Added Nolley, "This gives us another outlet to be us, and it also gives space to other people looking for it. Everybody is welcome here. We know in hard times not everybody feels welcome and want to give encouragement to everybody."
Coffee is self-serve in Bookends, and the store's major focus is obviously new and used books. There's a little bit of everything, and Harris is trying to see what genre her customers prefer. Right now, Collen Hoover, a young adult fiction and romance novelist, is quite popular. Emily Henry is another popular author.
"We focus a little more on the fiction side, but we're also trying to get more local authors as well," Harris said.
An upper floor has shelves of books as well as seating.
"We are constantly taking recommendations from people on authors they like," Nolley said. "We want to have something for everybody. We started out pretty much with our own book lists and ordering from there, but we can't have just our stuff."
Customers don't need to come and go; they're encouraged to stay, get coffee, grab a book and take a seat.
"We just want everyone to feel comfortable and safe when they come here, no matter what walk of life," Harris said. "We want you to feel like you're amongst friends and family."
Bookends is open Tuesday-Saturday from 9:30 a.m to 6 p.m., and extended hours will be added during football season on Fridays and Saturdays. Follow the store on Facebook.
