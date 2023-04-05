West Tupelo – particularly North Coley Road near the Tupelo Furniture Market – has experienced explosive commercial growth in recent years with the opening of Market Centers I and II.
Squeezing every bit of available land remaining, TFM owner and chairman V.M. Cleveland, who has developed the retail centers, is adding another retail center albeit much smaller. This third building, billed as Market Center III, will be built on a patch of land adjacent to the fuel pumps of Brooks Grocery.
Market Center III won't be anywhere near the size of its counterpart with just two spaces of 3,200 square feet each. Still, the flex space can be used for retailers or small restaurant. No tenants have been announced for the spaces.
As for the other Market Centers, they are at or near capacity.
Brooks Grocery anchors Market Center II, and it opened in 2021. The 25,000-square-foot grocery store is flanked by another 30,000 square feet occupied by several tenants including Westside Pharmacy and Gifts, Tupelo Wine and Spirits, Bailey Diane, Magnolia Soap and Bath and Loco Taco.
Market Center I was built five years earlier the Coley and West Jackson Street intersection, and is home to Fox’s Pizza Den, AT&T, Core Cycle & Outdoor, Ken Johnson DDS, Bailey Diane boutique, Gilpin Cleaners and Northeast Endodontics.
