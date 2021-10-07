Comcast is introducing three new tiers of internet services to homes and business. A multi-million-dollar investment provides Wi-Fi technology capable of delivering internet speeds of up to 1.2 gigabit per second.
The new internet service options are Xfinity Extreme (400 Mbps), Extreme Pro (800 Mbps) and Gig (1.2 Gbps). Comcast says they are among the fastest and most widely available in the area and "include on-the-go access to the nation’s largest Wi-Fi network."
“We are thrilled to offer these new tiers of internet service to Tupelo residents and businesses,” said Jason Gumbs, Comcast’s Regional Senior Vice President. “These super-fast speeds are just one way Comcast strives to deliver an exceptional customer experience.”
According to The Xfinity Cyber Health Report, some users have dozens of devices in their home. The company said increased internet speeds "support the growing number of smart home devices that are being added to home Wi-Fi networks today and in the future."
With Xfinity Internet, customers getaccess to 19 million Wi-Fi hotspots around the country, xFi Advanced Security and Xfinity Flex – a 4K streaming box with free access to Peacock Premium, NBCUniversal’s streaming service.
Businesses in Tupelo will also have access to a full suite of Comcast Business internet, voice and video services, including Ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, Voice, TV and Managed Enterprise Solutions.