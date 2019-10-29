Comfort Suites in Tupelo will be reopening soon – perhaps as early as this week – pending final inspections by the city.
The 75-room hotel is located on Carter Cove behind Lowe’s and adjacent to a Hampton Suites.
The new Comfort Suites has an indoor pool and whirl pool, a fitness center and an adjacent 1,800-square-foot conference center.
The previous Comfort Suites was on North Gloster Street, having been built in 2008. That 80-room hotel was heavily damaged by the April 2014 tornado and it was eventually demolished.
Comfort Suites will be the first new property to open in the Barnes Crossing area since 2011, when Hampton Inn & Suites (88 rooms), Best Western Plus(80 rooms) and Fairfield Inn & Suites (87 rooms) opened.
The most recently built hotels in Tupelo opened in 2013, with Candlewood Suites (79 rooms) and Holiday Inn and Suites (121 rooms).