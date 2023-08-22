CORINTH – Frank A. Davis has been named chairman of Commerce Holding Co., and its subsidiary, Commerce Bank. Davis also remains CEO.
In addition, Braddock Brawner was named president – stepping into the role Davis held – and also will serve as a director on the boards of both Commerce Holding and Commerce Bank.
“I am honored to continue the great legacy of serving both Corinth and Alcorn County with Commerce," said Davis. "Over the past 20 years, I have been fortunate to live and work in this wonderful community. Community Banks are extremely important and are an integral part of the fabric of the economy. Commerce will continue to provide the same great products and service you have grown to enjoy.”
Commerce Bank was founded in 1999, and currently has total assets of $157 million and capital of $12.6 million.
After several years working with First Tennessee and Bank of America and SouthTrust, Davis joined Commerce Banking 2003. He has served in several roles at the bank, including chief operating officer, chief financial officer, and most recently, president and CEO.
Brawner worked at Deposit Guaranty and SouthBank for several years before joining Commerce Bank in 2014 as vice president of lending. He was most recently senior vice president of lending.
Both are graduates of Corinth High School – Davis in 1992 and Brawner in 1986. Davis graduated for Wofford College with a bachelor's degree in finance. He also studied economics in several counties, including Spain, the Czech Republic, Finland and Russia. Brawner is a graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Banking, the Southeastern School of Commercial Lending and the American Banking Association Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Pennsylvania.
“Braddock’s devotion to our community and years of experience in our industry continues the depth and breadth of Commerce’s ability to serve the community. Having served in many capacities both inside and outside the organization he will be extremely valuable to the board as we continue to grow our organization”, said Davis said.
