Community Bank of Tupelo has closed on the purchase of property in the WestPark development on West Main Street in Tupelo across from Ballard Park, with plans to build its third location in the city in the future.
Jamie Osbirn, President of the Tupelo/Lee County Region for Community Bank, said no specific time frame has been established for the opening of the full-service office. Given the uncertainty of the economy, Osbirn said it would be premature to speculate at this time when the office might open.
However, he said the bank hopes to open the 4,500-square-foot office within two years.
It would be Community Bank's third location in Tupelo, joining the North Gloster Street office that opened in 2010 and the downtown office that opened two years ago.
At WestPark already is one major component, WestPark Pavilion, which will be home to Lost Pizza's second location in Tupelo. The Pavilion is the first big, visible component of the WestPark development, which takes up the front portion of land that one housed the former headquarters and warehouses for now-defunct Hancock Fabrics, which occupied the site until 2004. The facilities were then used by Block Corp. The remaining 300,000 square feet of warehouse space remains separate from the WestPark development.
Community Bank has 51 locations in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee, with $3.3 billion in assets. It is the seventh-largest bank by deposits in the state.