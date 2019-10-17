CLINTON • Mississippi’s third tire manufacturing plant opened Wednesday, as Continental Tire had its grand opening today of its $1.4 billion plant in central Mississippi. The celebration marked the completion of the construction process which began in 2016. About 300 guests, including state and local officials, community members, customers and suppliers joined 250 Continental employees for the event.
The new plant is located on a 1,000-acre site in Hinds County, approximately two miles from Clinton and 20 miles from Jackson. Continental has committed nearly $1.4 billion and expects to employ 2,500 people when the plant reaches full capacity in the next decade.
“Mississippi welcomes Continental to our great state and looks forward to many years of job creation and synergy with the company,” said Gov. Phil Bryant. “This advanced facility helps position our state and our people as champions of manufacturing excellence.”
Christian Koetz, member of Continental’s Executive Board and Head of the Tire Division, said, “The completion of our new tire plant signifies a major step in our global long-term growth strategy for Continental Tires, called Vision 2025. Mississippi is a critical part of this strategy, providing the best options for us to grow the tire business in the Americas region. We plan to grow here together with our amazing team in Clinton and we appreciate the strong support we have received from all involved.”
The plant – Continental’s third in the U.S. – will produce large truck and bus tires for the U.S. market. Production is set to begin in 2020. The company has said it will be its “flagship” plant.
“This is Continental’s first new plant dedicated to truck tires in the world,” said Paul Williams, executive vice president, Commercial Vehicle Tires, the Americas. “We have seen tremendous growth in this area of our business and the addition of this production facility will help us continue to satisfy customer orders.”
Continental employs more than 240,000 people in 61 countries.
Mississippi is home to two other tire manufacturers: Cooper Tire in Tupelo employs some 1,200 employees, and Yokohama Tire in West Point – which opened in 2015 – employs about 600.