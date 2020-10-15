TUPELO • As expected, Contour Airlines and Tupelo Regional Airport agreed to another two-year extension for air service.
The new contract officially began Oct. 1.
However, the airline has reduced the number of weekly flights from 18 to 14. The subsidy it receives has been reduced as well, to about $3.8 million, compared to about $3.9 million for the last contract.
“We did drop in the number of flights, but we took one flight from Tuesday and rearranged where the plane stays, and we still have three flights leaving going to Nashville on Friday and three flights coming back on Sunday,” said Tupelo Regional executive director Cliff Nash. “We have two flights going to Nashville on Sunday. That covers the weekend because we were filling them up prior to the pandemic.”
The new schedule has the 30-passenger jets leaving Tupelo for the one-hour flight to Nashville on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday at 7:15 a.m. and 2 p.m.; Tuesday at 7:15 a.m.; Friday at 7:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m., and 4:15 p.m and Sunday at 12:15 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.
From Nashville, departures to Tupelo are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday at 10:45 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.; and Friday and Sunday at 10:45 a.m., 2:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Contour has been the carrier since April 2016 when it took over following a five-month lull in service following SeaPort’s early departure in October of the previous year.
Until 2020, passenger boardings had grown every year with Contour’s service between Tupelo and Nashville. Boardings the past three years have reached at least 10,000 – the first time that’s happened since the early 2000s when the airport was served by two airlines.
But due to the coronavirus pandemic, boardings have fallen off. Major airlines nationwide have seen a 70% drop in passenger traffic. The percentage drop in Tupelo isn’t as precipitous, but boardings are down nearly 40%.
“We’re doing better than the national average,” Nash said. “Statewide, we’re third in getting our passengers back, behind Laurel-Hattiesburg and Meridian. Columbus is next to us, Gulfport-Biloxi and Jackson are next, and they’re in the 60% range. So we’re trending in the right direction. It’s not near as fast as I hoped though.”
For September, Contour recorded 760 boardings, a drop of 39% from last September when 1,248 boarded. Total boardings this year so far are 6,299, compared to 10,022 at the same time a year ago. That’s a decline of 37%.
The 10,000-passenger mark is significant because the Federal Aviation Administration distributes grants of $1 million to airports if they hit that benchmark. Those that don’t hit the figure get only $150,000 in what’s called AIP, or Airport Improvement Program, money. AIP grants are used for planning, development or noise compatibility projects or associated with individual public-use airports. Money cannot be used for projects related to airport operations. Operational costs, such as salaries, equipment and supplies also are not eligible for AIP grants.
But Nash said the FAA has waived that requirement this year because of the pandemic, and 2018 boarding numbers will be used instead. That’s good for Tupelo, since that year nearly 13,000 boardings were recorded.