TUPELO – Cooper Tire is adding nearly 100 production workers at its tire manufacturing plant to meet growing demand, the company said today.
The plant currently employs about 1,400.
“During these unprecedented and challenging times, we want everyone in Tupelo and the surrounding areas to know that Cooper Tire is hiring, and looking to bring on nearly 100 production workers as soon as possible to meet demand for our products,” said Jeff Kamm, Cooper Tire Tupelo Plant Manager. “Many people are out of work these days and we want to get the word out that Cooper Tire has dozens and dozens of full-time, good-paying jobs with benefits. These roles offer a recently-increased starting wage, signing bonus and retention bonus.”
Cooper saids the available jobs offer a starting wage of $15.46 to $16.46 per hour, and include the potential for $2,000 in bonuses during the first year of work. Employees are eligible for a benefits package that includes paid time off, health insurance, dental insurance, 401(k) plan with matching from the company and more. Qualifications include having a high school diploma or GED and being 18 years of age or older. Experience is not necessary as training will be provided.
Those interested in applying can speak directly with a Cooper Tire representative and fill out an application in person at a hiring event on Thursday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the BancorpSouth Arena. Or, an online application can be submitted by visiting coopertirecareers.com.
Cooper Tire has been in operation in Tupelo since 1984, after it bought and renovated the former Penn Tire Co. facility. It has expanded several times during that 36-year-span, and has produced nearly 400 million tires.
“When you join the Cooper Tire team, you become part of an established manufacturing company that has been in business for more than a century and has been a leading employer in the Tupelo community for more than 30 years. This is a fantastic opportunity to start a career that offers good working hours, great pay and the opportunity to build tires that people across the country count on to help them travel through life’s journeys,” said Kamm.
Cooper’s Tupelo plant produces tires for passenger car,s crossover vehicles, sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks. The plant also produces original equipment tires for select new vehicles, including the Mercedes-Benz GLS and GLE.
“Producing tires for these premium vehicles is proof of the high quality workmanship completed by our plant. This is a great opportunity to have a role supplying tires to a luxury vehicle manufacturer, among other customers.” Kamm said.
Employee health and safety is a top priority for the plant, which has been recognized as a leader in the tire industry for its continued commitment to improving workforce safety performance. In addition, the facility has earned rigorous quality certifications to ensure the plant and its products meet and exceed the expectations of both customers and consumers.