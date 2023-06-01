TUPELO – Exactly two months after a tornado heavily damaged the Cooper Tire plant, workers have resumed work as areas of the plant come online.
Goodyear, the parent company of Cooper, previously said it planned to begin ramping up production in early June, with the plant being fully operational by the third quarter of this year.
After a nearly round-the-clock schedule to clean up from the tornado and removing tons of debris, new equipment has been installed with more coming for the tire plant that has been responsible for about 20% of Goodyear's North American production.
Sources say the plant has been conducting tours of the facility for family members of the 1,700 workers, all of whom were paid during the two months the plant was idle.
Not all areas of the plant are fully operational, but enough of the equipment is running so that production can begin in earnest once again.
Following the family tours, Cooper Tire planned to host a dinner for them at the Tupelo Furniture Market Friday night.
The plant, which opened in 1984, has produced over 400 million tires, most of which has been for the replacement tire market. But in recent years, Cooper has secured agreements to supply original equipment tires. Mercedes-Benz has been the premier partner in this, and Cooper Tires now adorn some of the German automaker's electric vehicles.
The investment by Cooper Tire has been significant during the past decade. In 2013, when the company's restructuring plan considered closing the Tupelo plant, the state offered $20 million in bonds to help secure new equipment upgrades, with an additional $18 million in tax breaks from Lee County. In return, Cooper offered $140 million in upgrades to modernize the plant.
That series of events have seemingly paid off as the Cooper plant has become a valuable part of Goodyear's portfolio.
In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission in late April, Goodyear said the temporary shutdown of the Tupelo facility could result in North American sales falling by $110 million to $130 million during the April-June period. Results won't be known until the company reports its second-quarter results in July.
Goodyear also said it expects to see its operating income for the second quarter reduced by $60 million to $80 million in lost profit, unabsorbed fixed costs, the ramp-up in production and paying Cooper associates during the production downtime.
Goodyear said it expects insurance will cover a "significant portion" of the property damage, cleanup expenses and lost business after paying its $15 million deductible.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.