TUPELO - Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. said Monday it had completed purchase of its Mexico joint venture tire plant.
Last November, Cooper announced it planned to increase ownership of Corporación de Occidente S. A. de C.V. (COOCSA), from 58% to 100%.
“Full ownership of COOCSA is part of our strategic plan to optimize Cooper’s global manufacturing footprint with cost-competitive production of quality tires in key geographies,” said Cooper President CEO Brad Hughes.
Company officials said ownership of the plant would help Cooper stay competitive globally.
Cooper has been involved in a venture partnership at the COOCSA plant with Trabajadores Democráticos de Occidente (TRADOC), which has owned 42% of the plant since 2008.
TRADOC is a workers union formed in 2004 to own and operate the COOCSA plant. The tire plant is about 625 miles from the Texas-Mexico border.
The COOCSA plant manufactures passenger car and light truck tires, producing 6.5 million tires in 2017. The plant ships the majority of its tires to the U.S., with Brazil as its next largest customer.
Cooper Tire began a business relationship with TRADOC in 2008, when it initially invested $31 million for a 16% stake in the COOCSA plant. Cooper Tire then bought an additional 42% of the plant from Llanti System, which sold its stake in 2008.
Cooper Tire employs some 1,300 people at its manufacturing plant in Tupelo, which has been in operation since 1984.