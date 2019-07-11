TUPELO – Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. is investing another $4 million into its plant here, according to documents field with the city's Development Services office.
The company is spending more than $4 million as part of an upgrade to its mixing plant, documents show.
Cooper confirmed last month it was investing $3.4 million to build an additional warehouse space on its South Green Street campus.
Cooper Tire opened its Tupelo plant in 1984, renovating what had been a dormant Penn Tire plant. Since then, Cooper has produced more than 375 million tires at the facility.