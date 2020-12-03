Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. has been recognized by Forbes as one of the "World’s Best Employers 2020." Cooper placed in the top 20%, ranking 143 out of 750 companies on the list, and ranked highly in the automotive industry, placing second among six tire companies in the category.
In partnership with market research firm Statista, Forbes compiled the ranking based on employee ratings of their employer on topics such as economic footprint, gender equality, social responsibility, talent development and COVID-19 response.
Cooper, which employs some 1,400 workers at its Tupelo plant, said it has focused on efforts "to enhance the employee experience including creating a diverse and inclusive environment." Cooper scored a 100 percent on the 2020 Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index and was named a Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality. In 2019, Cooper was recognized by both the Women’s Forum of New York and 2020 Women on Boards for female representation on its company Board of Directors.
The Forbes World’s Best Employers 2020 list is composed of 750 multinational and large corporations headquartered in 45 countries.