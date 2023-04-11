Large section of roofing along the entire facility of Cooper Tire and Rubber Company in Tupelo sustained heavy damage durng the early morning tornado that struck much of Northeast Mississippi causing widespread damage through several counties.
As tornado damage cleanup continues at the Cooper Tire plant in Tupelo, production remains idled.
Company officials have offered no timetable as to when workers can return to making tires.
Goodyear, which acquired Cooper in 2021, is still evaluating the extent of the damage after the April 1 tornado grazed the facility, but has not revealed what it has found.
As for the 1,700 workers at the plant, Melissa Monaco, the vice present of communications for Goodyear at the company's Akron, Ohio headquarters, said in an email, "We fully intend to pay associates for the duration of the shutdown."
Asked by the Daily Journal if workers would have to take their vacation time to get paid, Monaco said, "We are not asking associates to take vacation at this time."
For now, most of the company's focus is on getting the plant running again as soon as possible.
According to Modern Tire Dealer, the Tupelo plant is the second-largest production facility for Goodyear's North American network comprised of 10 plants.
MTD estimates the Tupelo plant's capacity at about 42,000 tires a day, second only to Goodyear's Lawton, Oklahoma plant which can produce some 64,000 tires daily.
And, according to MTD research the Tupelo plant also has the fourth-biggest production capacity of any tire manufacturing facility in North America.
The impact of the shutdown on tire distributors and retailers is unclear for now, but having near a fifth of Goodyear's production offline is likely raising concerns.
MTD's ranking of the top 100 largest independent tire dealerships in the U.S., based on the number of stores, shows Goodyear is the fifth-most frequently mentioned brand, while Cooper is 10th.
