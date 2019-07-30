FINDLAY, Ohio • Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. said its sales and profits declined in the second-quarter.
While results remained strong in North America, its international operations saw drop-offs as new car sales fall in China and the replacement tire market declines in Europe.
Cooper said its second quarter 2019 net income was $9 million, or 18 cents per share, compared with $15 million, or 30 cents per share last year for the same period.
Net sales for the quarter decreased 2.8 percent to $679 million, as unit volume fell 4.9 percent from the second quarter of 2018.
Operating profit was $32 million, or 4.7 percent of net sales. That was a drop of 3.3% from a year earlier, and included a $13M negative impact from tariffs on products imported into the U.S. from China.
“Increased U.S. tariff costs and delayed timing of anticipated commercial truck tire price increases, as well as weakness in the China new vehicle and Europe replacement tire markets, are expected to impact the remainder of the year,” said Cooper President and CEO Brad Hughes. “The Americas segment, excluding TBR tariffs, is still generally in line with previous expectations. On a consolidated basis, we anticipate growth throughout the year in operating profit margin.
“While we are not satisfied with the lower unit volume in the second quarter, our strategic initiatives are taking hold, and we are confident that they will contribute more meaningfully to unit volume growth in 2020.”
In addition, Cooper no longer expects full year unit volume growth compared to 2018 and an operating margin of around 5.9%.