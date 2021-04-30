FINDLAY, Ohio, • Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. shareholders, by an overwhelming margin, approved the proposed $2.8 billion merger with Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
About 99 percent of votes cast were in favor of the merger, which should be completed by the second half of this year. Goodyear’s shareholders do not have to approve the deal.
“We are pleased with the strong support of our stockholders for the proposed business combination of Cooper and Goodyear as all proposals related to the acquisition were approved,” said Cooper Chairman John Holland. “This step is an important one in the process of bringing together our two companies to continue to meet the needs of customers, consumers and other stakeholders around the world while driving value for shareholders.”
Goodyear announced its merger plans in February to combine North America’s largest tire company with the fifth-largest company in a cash-and-stock deal. Goodyear shareholders will own about 84% of the combined company, and Cooper shareholders will own 16%.
Combined, the tire companies had about $17.5 billion in sales in 2019.
In a statement, the Cooper and Goodyear said they continue to work toward closing the merger transaction, which remains subject to the regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
Last week, the merger was given the OK by a Chinese antitrust authority. China’s State Administration for Market Regulation approved the deal on April 23.
Cooper Tire said it will provide final vote results, as certified by the independent Inspector of Election, on a Form 8-K that will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Cooper Tire employs some 1,500 workers at its manufacturing plant in Tupelo, where it has operated since 1984. It has produced around 400 million tires at the facility.