TUPELO – Some 2,000 employees are anxiously waiting for when they can return to their jobs after a suspected tornado damaged where they work.
The severe storm that came though late Friday night ripped away a portion of the roof at Cooper Tire, which employs 1,700 people. Across South Green Street from the Cooper Plant, furniture supplier Super Sagless had one its buildings destroyed.
Company officials are evaluating the extent of the damage at both facilities to determine when work can resume.
A spokesperson for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., the company parent of Cooper Tire, said in an email, "we are currently evaluating the extent of the impact of the tornado on the facility, we have nothing further to share."
On Saturday, Cooper Tire manufacturing director Colby Clodfelter said cleanup efforts would continue over the weekend and into this week and added, ""We have some structural engineers looking at any other possible damage."
Leggett & Platt, the parent company of Super Sagless, has not yet commented.
David Rumbarger, the president and CEO of the Community Development Foundation, was set to meet with Cooper and other other officials today.
"We're looking at several things to support the company and employees," Rumbarger. "There's a process we have to go through, and the companies are still assessing and forming their plans."
A disaster declaration from FEMA would release money right way to help, and Rumbarger said there are various tools in place that could also come into play, including displaced worker funds.
He said he was waiting to hear from Leggett & Platt to determine their needs at Super Sagless.
Both Cooper and Super Sagless have long histories in the city.
The Super Sagless Hardware operation in Tupelo opened in 1955, and was the first furniture parts company to open in the city.
Cooper Tire opened in 1984, but the history of the facility goes back further. It was originally a Penn Tire plant, built in 1959. Penn went out of business, and Cooper Tire bought the building in 1984. The first tire was made in December of that year, but the plant was officially dedicated until Sept. 19, 1985.
