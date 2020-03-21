Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. announced on Saturday it will temporarily shut down all its manufacturing facilities in the U.S., including the Tupelo plant due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The company said the process of phasing down production at the plants began on Saturday, with facilities expected to close for the next two to three weeks.
"Cooper will continue to closely monitor the situation and adjust timeliness as necessary," the company said. "Cooper is closely monitoring supply chain and product inventory levels as the company focuses on continuing to serve customers. Cooper believes it currently has sufficient supply of product, and will continue to operate distribution centers until further notice to meet customer needs."
Cooper has been in Tupelo since 1984 and employs some 1,300 workers at the Green Street facility.
The company said it has has put in place measures to protect employees and meet the needs of all stakeholders including travel restrictions, remote working, social distancing, additional cleaning and disinfecting of facilities, limited visitor access and other necessary steps, which all remain in effect.
The company also has a Mississippi manufacturing facility in Clarksdale.