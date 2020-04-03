Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. announced is keeping its tire manufacturing plants in the United States and Mexico closed for at least another two weeks.
The company announced March 21 it would temporarily close locations for 2-3 weeks "to protect the health and safety of employees and to respond to market demand that has been impacted by coronavirus."
Cooper said it will continue to closely monitor the situation and adjust timing as needed.
Facilities includeindlay, Ohio; Clarksdale and Tupelo, Mississippi; Texarkana, Arkansas and El Salto, Mexico.
Cooper employs some 1,300 people in Tupelo.
In addition, Cooper plants in Europe continue to be temporarily closed. Its plants in China reopened several weeks ago and have continued to ramp up production and remain in operation.
The company said it "continues to monitor supply chain and product inventory levels, and believes it has sufficient supply of product."