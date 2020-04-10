Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. said it will restart operations at its tire manufacturing plant in El Salto, Mexico beginning April 13.
Its plants in the U.S. that are in Tupelo and Clarksdale, Mississippi; Texarkana, Arkansas; and Findlay, Ohio will remain closed for at least another two weeks.
Cooper employs some 1,300 people in Tupelo, where it opened in 1984.
"Measures to protect the health and safety of employees, including social distancing, additional cleaning and disinfecting of facilities, restricted visitor access and other necessary steps will be in effect as employees return to work," the company said.
Cooper said it will continue to monitor the situation and adjust timing of the other plants' reopening when needed.
In addition, Cooper plants in Europe will continue to be temporarily closed. The company’s plants in China continue to operate.
Cooper said it believes it has sufficient supply of product in inventory, and the company’s distribution centers continue to operate and flow product to customers.