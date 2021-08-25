CORINTH – The Walmart on Harper Road will be closed until Friday to go through a thorough cleaning and sanitizing.
According to a spokesman, the decision to temporarily close the store is part of a company-initiated program to allow third party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.
The store will remain closed on Thursday so employees can restock shelves and prepare the store to reopen Friday at 6 a.m.
"As an essential business and a member of the Corinth, community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time," said Tyler Thomason a corporate communications senior manager. "As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic."
Asked if other Walmart stores in Northeast Mississippi will go through a similar process, Thomason said they are scheduled to remain open unless certain thresholds are met. Thomason said a team at the company's headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas "evaluates criteria related to stores and the communities we serve. When that data reaches certain thresholds, we make the decision to get ahead of the situation and proactively close the store for cleaning and sanitizing ... We’re monitoring our stores and making evaluations on a case-by-case basis, while continuing our cleaning and safety measures based on advice from health experts."
In a statement, Walmart said that given the rise in positive cases through the Delta variant, it will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.
"In these counties and where there are state or local mask mandates, associates will be required to wear masks inside our facilities, including stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers," the company said. You can find the county-by-county breakdown here.
Walmart also said it would continue health assessments of its employees and unvaccinated employees must wear face coverings.