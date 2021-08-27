TUPELO – Nearly two years after breaking ground and beginning construction on the residential portion of the Landmark Lifestyle project, its first home should be ready for move-in in about two weeks
Landmark is a $50-million project that, when complete, will include senior living residences, hotels, restaurants and retail shops.
The senior living community at the back of the property anchors the project. The main two-story building –which has 95 assisted living and memory care suites – measures almost 52,000 square feet on the first floor and 44,000 square feet on the second floor. The building also features a landscaped courtyard.
Nearby, 23 independent living cottages offer another residential option.
"The project are moving along nicely," developer Bruce Patel said. "The cottages portion of the senior living campus will open in the next two weeks. The main building that will house the assisted living and memory care will be about another five-six months."
Two Hilton-brand hotels are being built simultaneously, and will have a total of 179 rooms between them. They will be in the area south of Landmark Boulevard, which runs through the middle of the development.
The Tru hotel will have 90 guest rooms, while a Home2Suites will have 89 rooms.
"The Home2Suites and Tru by Hilton should open by this October," Patel said.
Steak n’ Shake opened in June 2019 on the front portion of the Landmark site. Another restaurant is targeted for the plot of land across Landmark Boulevard from Steak n’ Shake.
"Everything has been pretty smooth with the exception of some COVID-related delays in construction materials and their supplies chains," Patel said.