TUPELO • Those yearning for a bowl of cereal and Saturday morning cartoons can take a step back into fond nostalgia at Killer Cereal, the newest venture from the owners of Crave.
Open only on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. – at least for the time being – Killer Cereal occupies a small space in the Crave Community room adjacent to the dessert and coffee shop on Court Street.
Mixing together cereals with fruit and candy toppings, and even Pop-Tarts, ice cream and drizzles sounds almost like a breakfast in Willy Wonka’s world.
But it’s grounded in reality – and the stuff someone with a sweet tooth dreams of having.
“The kids brought the idea to us because they went to one in Denver,” said Crave co-owner and founder Tiffany Franks. “It was the first we’d heard of one and the first they’d heard of one.”
Dixiana Huff, one of Tiffany and Brad Franks’ daughters, said it took them a few months to get the details down on how they might incorporate the idea into their already successful business.
“We had to do a lot of research to see how they were working elsewhere,” Huff said. “We wanted to bring it to the South for sure.”
Customers can choose from nearly 40 cereals, from Cheerios and Cocoa Puffs to Corn Flakes and Raisin Bran. They can then mix two cereals and add one item, such as strawberries, marshmallows, M&Ms, granola, Reese’s pieces (additional mix-ins are 75 cents each). They get a choice of either whole milk or skim milk (strawberry, chocolate, almond and soy milk are another 50 cents).Finally, for another added touch, customers can add in a choice of Pop-Tart toppings, vanilla ice cream ($1.50 more) or a drizzle (chocolate, strawberry or peanut butter for 25 cents more).
The price is $4.99 for a small bowl and $6.99 for a large bowl.
Of course, if customers just want a regular bowl of milk and cereal, they can get that, too.
“I don’t understand why somebody would only want one cereal, but we do have that option,” Franks said with a laugh.
The Killer Cereal name is a play on words, and Franks said there’s no harm meant by it or the off-the-cuff logo, which is a stylized, cartoon-like skull with a cereal spoon going through it.
The name Cereal Killer was already taken by another place in London, so they couldn’t use it, as much as they liked it. So they flipped it around a bit.
“And we found out that place was a little more for adults, while we wanted to cater more to families by bringing in the cartoons,” Huff said. “And even though some of the combination bowls are more themed like that, we want to be more family fun focused than scary.”
Among the combos are Bates’ Cuckoo Cocoa bowl, made with a mixture of Cocoa Pebbles, Cocoa Puffs, Krave Chocolate and whipped cream, as we’ll as Krueger’s Krunch, made of Cap’n Crunch, Cap’n Crunch Berries, springlike doughnut crunch and any choice of milk. Then there’s the Pennywise Peanut Bowl made of Reese’s Puffs, Cocoa Pebbles, Nutter Butter and chocolate and peanut butter drizzle.
Killler Cereal opened last Saturday to an eager crowd, and for now, it will only be open on Saturdays. Too much of a good thing could spoil the special niche it has carved
“After this Saturday, we’ll probably go from 8 to 12 on Saturdays because we want to add 8 to 12 on Friday, then the weekend when The Lyric has “Mama Mia,” we’re going to roll out nighttime hours, which will be nighttime from 10 to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays,” Franks said. “So we’ll be adding hours, but we don’t want to make it too common where you can get out everyday.
“We’re kind of in unchartered territory. because this is new to everybody, and we want to kind of see what everybody wants.”
If the success of Crave is any indication, Killer Cereal will do just fine. When it opened nearly five years ago, it was open only three days of week. Now it’s open daily.
“We want this to be fun and different for our community; we want to keep continuing adding value to our community,” Franks said. “And we’ll be adding other things ... we like to be prepared for anything we do, and there are few things we have rolled up our sleeves.”