SALTILLO • With family entrepreneurial spirit flowing through his veins, Peyton Robertson is opening a business of his own.
The Shakery, an ice cream shop offering shakes and ice cream, and is the brainchild of Peyton and his wife, Katie. It was Katie Robertson who encouraged her husband to open the eatery.
"His grandparents owned Kilgore's Grocery; his mom owned Sweet Treats Bakery; so he's always been around business people, and it's something we've always talked about," she said. "Last summer, we decided to sell shakes on the side on the days and times she wasn't open, and we got a good response to it."
Peyton and Katie would sell shakes like "The King" — a peanut butter, chocolate and banana shake rimmed with peanut butter, candied bacon, and topped with whipped cream; a chocolate banana and peanut butter cookie; or the "Cookie Monster," a blue vanilla shake with chocolate chip cookie bits rimmed with marshmallow cream and chocolate chip crumbles.
After selling shakes on the side for a spell, the Robertsons sought a permanent home. They found it in Saltillo, in the Town Creek Plaza, next to A6 Cajun Seafood. Work continues on the space, but they hope to have a soft opening this weekend.
"We saw what a big need there was for something like this in the area," Katie said. "So we kind of ran with it."
The Robertsons visited several shake shops to find inspiration for their own place. One shop in Nashville in particular caught Peyton's attention.
"I saw they were making homemade waffle cones, and I thought that was something neat that we could do," he said.
The Shakery will have a dozen crazy milkshakes like the ones mentioned already. For the less adventurous, the shop will offer standard shakes, hot chocolate, hand-dipped ice cream and coffee.
The crazy shakes get their name, according to Peyton, from the "insane" amount of whipped cream on top. They are served with sprinkles or toppings of the customer's choice, a dessert of some kind like a brownie, pie or cheesecake, and are served in a mason jar rimmed with either ice cream, marshmallow cream or something sugary or sticky.
"We'll also do a 'make it crazy,' where you can do your hot chocolate, your coffee or a shake of your choice and make it the way you want it with anything you want," Katie Robertson said. "Then on the crazy shakes, it has drizzle and then sugar, sugar and more sugar."
The Robertsons experimented with many flavors while they were at the bakery, since they had access to everything in the shop.
And don't be surprised if they test items like ice cream tacos or ice cream nachos at The Shakery to get a feel for what people might like.
"We want to have fun with it and make it a fun environment for everyone, and expand the menu as we can" Katie said.
The Shakery will initially be open just a few days a week during the fall and winter. Days and hours will be extended in the spring. For now, on Thursday, the plans are to open from noon to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 10 p.m. or 11 p.m.; and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.
"If we start doing well right at the rip, we might add Tuesdays and Wednesdays, but we'll have to see," Peyton said.
To check on the progress of The Shakery, follow it on Facebook and Instagram.
"We hope everybody will give us a shot and check us out," Katie said.