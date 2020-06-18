TUPELO • The Centre for Fiduciary Excellence announced last month that it has renewed the certificate of the CREATE Foundation, the 10th year in which the Northeast Mississippi nonprofit has received this recognition.
The Centre, also known as CEFEX, recognizes “certified stewards” for meeting certain standards of fiduciary excellence, with 21 practices examined of the process.
“CEFEX certification is the gold standard in assessing fiduciary conduct and compliance,” said Larry Kirk, chairman of the Investment Committee for CREATE Foundation, in a written statement. “That CREATE Foundation has been recognized for 10 consecutive years for fiduciary excellence is testament to the organization’s commitment to ‘relationships of trust,’ which is the essence of fiduciary.”
Scott Reed, of the Tupelo financial advising firm Hardy Reed, highlighted that CREATE was the first foundation in the country to receive the CEFEX certification for its financial practices.
Carlos Panksep, the managing director of CEFEX, lauded CREATE, in a written statement released by the Tupelo-based nonprofit.
“CREATE has demonstrated its commitment to fiduciary excellence for a decade. The foundation has voluntarily undertaken third party audits to a rigorous best practice standard. It deserves acknowledgment and recognition,” Panksep said. “The certification provides assurance to donors and beneficiaries that CREATE is highly aware of and attentive to its fiduciary responsibilities.”
The non-profit CREATE Foundation owns the Daily Journal.