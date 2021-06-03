TUPELO • Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley will headline this year's State of the Region event, hosted by the CREATE Foundation's Commission on the Future of Northeast Mississippi.
Hosemann will focus his talk on his vision for Mississippi and the role this region plays in it, while Presley will speak about the ongoing expansion of broadband access and its importance to the state's future.
The Northeast Mississippi Regional Profile and CREATE Foundation’s 2020 Annual Report will be distributed, and CREATE President Mike Clayborne will discuss the current state of the foundation.
The Jack Reed Sr. Community Leadership Award will also be presented. This award is supported by an endowment at CREATE, which was funded by a special dividend from Journal Inc., the parent company of the Daily Journal.
The award is presented based on extraordinary leadership in helping improve the quality of life in local communities and throughout northeast Mississippi. Previous winners include Dr. Gloria Kellum of Oxford, Mike Staten of New Albany, Nettie Davis of Tupelo, Hassell Franklin of Houston, Bobby Martin of Ripley, Aubrey Patterson of Tupelo and Sandy Williams of Corinth.
The Commission on the Future of Northeast Mississippi has been CREATE’s major program component since 1995. The purpose of the commission is to build cooperation and unity through regional community development. It comprises 54 volunteer leaders from 17 counties.
The commission studies data, identifies key issues, sets goals and objectives, and works with numerous partners to address issues facing the region. These issues include improving per capita income, education, diversifying the region's economy, infrastructure and racial reconciliation.