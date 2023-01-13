TUPELO – The CREATE Foundation has named Allie Randle director of marketing and events.
She previously worked at the Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau as content creator and digital strategist. Randle will assist CREATE with marketing initiatives including social media and external communications, as well as planning and facilitating events which CREATE hosts throughout the year.
Randle is a 2020 graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Arts in communication and public relations, and a minor in art.
“I am delighted to welcome Allie to the CREATE team. She brings the skill set, experience and love for Northeast Mississippi that will make her a valuable part of our staff,” said Mike Clayborne, President of CREATE Foundation.
Founded in 1972 by Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal Publisher George McLean and his wife, Anna Keirsey McLean, the CREATE Foundation is Mississippi's oldest and largest community foundation. Upon McLean's death in 1983, the CREATE Foundation became the sole stockholder of the Journal Publishing Company Inc., which owns the Daily Journal.
Today, the CREATE Foundation oversees more than 900 funds and has more than $166 million in assets.
