TUPELO • CREATE Foundation has revealed plans for its new $7-million facility in downtown Tupelo and announced a new building initiative that will help pay for it.
During a special event at the BancorpSouth Conference Center in Tupelo on Wednesday, the community foundation announced that more than half the cost of their planned 13,000-square-foot, split-level building has already been raised. The building will be located on Commerce Street, behind the new BNA Bank building, which is currently under construction.
CREATE officials hope to have the project finished by the end of 2023.
"Right now, we're in the architectural phase and we'll be selecting the contractor in another month," said CREATE Chairman Bryan Wilson. "Construction is expected to start in late summer."
The location is ideal, said CREATE President Mike Clayborne.
"It will help us with the programs and initiatives that we have, and it will be a great place for better access for our donors and for the public, and we just couldn't be more excited," he said.
With Lisa Hawkins leading the capital campaign for the building initiative, nearly $4 million has been committed to the project. That includes a $300,000 contribution from Toyota Mississippi, announced on Wednesday.
Toyota Mississippi Vice President of Administration Emily Lauder said the company's donation was an easy choice given the philanthropic and educational outreach efforts CREATE has supported over the years.
CREATE also oversees the $50 million educational trust that Toyota established in 2007, and which is now valued at more than $60 million. Some $15 million has been donated for educational initiatives in Pontotoc, Lee and Union counties from the endowment over the years.
"I think its important for the Northeast Mississippi community," she said of the foundation's new home and Toyota Mississippi's contribution to it. "CREATE has been in operation for 50 years, and for us to be part of the next 50 years is phenomenal. It's such a worthy organization that helps so many people, and it's part of what we like to do at Toyota Mississippi."
Clayborne called the support the foundation has received so far "incredible."
"We'd like to raise as much as possible, but it's not necessary we raise all the funds," he said. "We do have some funds available when we sell the existing building we have, and we have several commitments from banks if we need some long-term financing, if needed."
McCarty Architects designed the building, and the firm's president, Kurt Shettles, said the it should be "an expression of who we are."
The stone and brick building is surrounded by glass, and the vertical lines of the lobby and boardroom point toward the future, Shettles said.
The flanking side of the building, which contain office and future expansion space are the "arms" reaching out and embracing the community.
A plaza/courtyard prominently features the CREATE logo.
As for the capital campaign, Hawkins is confident that the region's generous donors will come through.
"I would never underestimate a community like Northeast Mississippi and all the different partners we have," she said.
The property, spanning 1.28 acres occupying a corner of Jefferson and Commerce streets, has already been purchased from BNA Bank at a "very attractive" undisclosed price. CREATE now owns the property.
The current CREATE building on Spring Street has been occupied by the organization for nearly 30 years, and CREATE has outgrown it.
When CREATE opened its office there it had had five employees, 134 funds and about $13 million in assets. Today, it has nine employees, more than 900 funds and more than $166 million in assets.
Some 13 career coaches sponsored by the Toyota Wellspring Fund also call the office home at times when not at their respective schools.
"We're a very different place than we were 27 years ago," Wilson said.