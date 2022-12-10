TUPELO - Terry Jackson knows as well as anyone that there can be beauty in death.
The owner of Crescent Memorial in Tupelo has been in the death care industry for decades, providing funeral homes around the world with caskets, urns, stationary and other funerary supplies to help the families of the recently deceased pay proper tribute to the memories of their loved ones.
Over the past 11 years, that service has grown to include something unique: urns created from blown glass.
“We're making the glass pieces, then layering the cremated remains into the glass," Jackson said of this growing portion of his business. "It's really art."
Joining the death care industry
Jackson began his career in marketing, opening his own marketing business in 1997. Just two years later, he saw the value of joining the death care industry.
"I went to work for Dudley Weathers, and that's how all of this started," Jackson said.
Initially, Jackson didn't think the funeral industry would prove to be a wildly successful venture for his business, but after 12 years in the industry, he changed the name from Crescent Sales to Crescent Memorial and began selling funerary goods to funeral homes across the country.
Now, the Tupelo-based business sells their products to nearly 60% of funeral homes in the United States. Internationally, the Mississippi business does well in a host of different countries; their highest volume of exports go to Japan.
"We do business with about 1,300 funeral homes,” Jackson said, adding that Crescent Memorial offers a range of products unavailable anywhere else.
“We develop a very high percentage of products that are exclusive to us," he said.
Crescent Memorial operates a wood shop and jewelry division and makes caskets and granite headstones. The company is partially owned by its employees, with 23 partners currently.
Creating blown glass memorials
In recent years, Jackson’s ever-growing business has taken up a unique way of memorializing the deceased for their loved ones: blown glass urns.
"A lady named Nancy Becker was the first to ever do it out in Bend, Oregon," Jackson said.
Becker had attempted to bring glass blowing to the funeral industry, but found little success.
Until she met Jackson. He found the idea of creating something beautiful from the remains of a loved one to be fascinating.
"I met her at a show and told her if it worked, I would like to buy her out and do the manufacturing here," Jackson said.
The unique memorial art is handmade and custom created for each customer. The final product typically exceeds 18 inches in height.
According to Jackson, no other business in the world is putting cremated remains in glass like Crescent Memorial. His customers have noticed, and after over a decade of offering glass blown products, Jackson said his business is quickly running out of space.
"We have 240,000 square feet under the roof. We're full and running out of space," he said.
Jackson's wife, Cathy, is the company's Chief Financial Officer, and all three of his sons also work for the company.
Crescent Memorial continuing to expand
With their space already shrinking, Jackson said the family-run business is looking to expand to another Tupelo-area location with the purpose of continuing glass blowing and diving into their newest endeavor — growing sapphire.
"We're thinking about opening it to the public for people to see the glass blown," he said. "We've also invested a significant amount of money in sapphire, and we'll eventually be growing sapphire right here in Tupelo.”
Crescent Memorial plans to continue furthering their glass blowing ventures to expand upon the unique art they're already producing for people to remember their deceased love ones.
"It's a way to memorialize someone in art," Jackson said.
