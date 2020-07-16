Packaging company Crown Cork and Seal in Batesville is reopening a manufacturing line to support an increase in demand. The project is creating 60 new jobs. Hiring is currently underway.
"In today's challenging times, job creation has become even more critical to sustaining strong communities and rebuilding local economies," Gov. Tate Reeves said. "Crown Cork and Seal's decision to ramp up production in Batesville and create 60 new jobs for the people of Panola County is a shining example of the company's commitment to its community and our great state."
Crown Cork and Seal is a leading supplier of beverage, food and aerosol packaging, metal closures and specialty packaging products. The company's Batesville facility manufactures 5 million cans and lids per day for use in the beverage industry. These manufacturing efficiencies enable the company to produce an additional 5 million cans per week.
The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for workforce training. Crown Cork and Seal also qualifies for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which provides a rebate to eligible businesses that create new jobs that exceed the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands.
Based in Yardley, Pennsylvania, Crown has operations in 47 countries, employing over 33,000 people and net sales of $11.7 billion.