Crumbl will open a store this spring in the Kings Crossing Shopping Center next to Mt. Fuji in Tupelo. 

TUPELO – Construction of the Crumbl Cookies store in Tupelo is underway, occupying a space next to Mt. Fuji in the Kings Crossing shopping center.

