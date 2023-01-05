TUPELO – Construction of the Crumbl Cookies store in Tupelo is underway, occupying a space next to Mt. Fuji in the Kings Crossing shopping center.
Based in Utah, Crumbl was started five years ago by cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. McGowan is CEO and Hemsley is COO. The company has nearly 700 stores. In Mississippi, Crumbl has locations in D'Iberville, Flowood, Gulfport, Hattiesburg, Madison and Olive Branch.
The Daily Journal spoke to McKae Nielsen, an owner of the store.
Q: What interested you in opening a store in Tupelo?
A. We opened our first stores in central Mississippi, and were interested in expanding to other parts of the state. After visiting Tupelo, we were very excited about the prospect of opening a location there. The people we met in the city were very welcoming and kind, and the community just felt like a good fit for the Crumbl brand.
Q. When do you plan to open the store?
A. We are hoping to open sometime in the Spring of 2023.
Q. When will you begin hiring?
A. If construction goes well, we will begin hiring mid-February through March.
Q. What will the hours be for the store?
A. The store hours will be from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.