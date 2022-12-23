TUPELO – The nation's fastest growing cookie company known for its dense and crumbly cookies is opening its first store in Northeast Mississippi.
Crumbl Cookies will be opening in a space next to Mt. Fuji in the Kings Crossing shopping center in Tupelo. An opening date is yet to be announced.
Based in Utah, Crumbl was started five years ago by cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. McGowan is CEO and Hemsley is COO. The company has nearly 700 stores. In Mississippi, Crumbl has locations in D'Iberville, Flowood, Gulfport, Hattiesburg, Madison and Olive Branch.
After perfecting their milk chocolate chip cookie recipe, the duo and their family opened Crumbl’s first store in Logan, Utah in 2017. According to a company press release, it was important that Crumbl customers "see their cookies being mixed, baked and dressed in real-time. Equally as important were the high-quality ingredients. At first, Crumbl only served fresh milk chocolate chip cookies for takeout and delivery, but other services became available like curbside pick up, catering, nationwide shipping and more."
Crumbl’s Milk Chocolate Chip cookie has always been on the menu with its chilled Classic Pink Sugar cookie becoming a semi-permanent menu item soon after. Crumbl then introduced its concept of a rotating menu. Its four-flavor weekly rotation was officially established in December 2018. Since then, new flavors are added frequently, often weekly, in addition to current recipes receiving updates and improvements, the company says.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.